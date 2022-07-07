SGPC lauds Canada move to withdraw its ‘clean shave’ directive

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has lauded the Canadian government for revoking its ‘clean shave’ directive for private security guards on duty.

“Although the Canadian government has withdrawn this decision, the SGPC still urges foreign governments to take into account the religious sentiments of people of all faiths before taking any such decision in future,” said the SGPC president.

“The Canadian government was quick to rescind the order, and we appreciate its action. Canada has been playing an important role in the overall growth of the Sikh community,” the SGPC president added.

He also welcomed the inclusion of Punjabi among the top six languages in Australia.

Earlier, Toronto had issued a formal apology to the World Sikh Association over the ‘no-beard’ policy.

In its altered directive, the city administration said that it will permit ‘under-mask beard covers’ in order to accommodate any individual for whom maintaining a beard is a tenet of that individual’s faith.

Toronto’s previous rule stated that security guards in areas where large congregations are held or at homeless shelters must wear an N95 respirator mask.

Also, they should wear the N95 mask when exposed to people with Covid-19 or during suspected outbreaks.