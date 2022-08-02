SGPC: GST on sarais injustice by government

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the Centre’s decision to impose Goods & Service Tax (GST) on the sarais (inn) associated with Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Darbar Sahib and asked for the ‘anti-Sangat’ decision to be withdrawn immediately.

In a press note, SGPC spokesperson that lakhs of pilgrims from across the world visit to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib but now they will have to pay 12 per cent GST on the rooms at the inns.

“The Government of India has put an additional burden on the Sangat by imposing GST on the sarais”, he said.

The sarais prepared by the SGPC for the convenience of the pilgrims arriving at the Gurdwaras are not commercial and thus any kind of tax on them is an injustice by the government, the SGPC spokesperson said.

He said that the SGPC uses offerings made by the Sangat for the management of Gurdwara Sahibs and for the convenience of the Sangat. “Moreover, from time to time, the Sikh body, under its principle of public welfare, also remains at the forefront by providing humanitarian assistance during natural calamities,” SGPC said.