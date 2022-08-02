SGPC: GST on sarais injustice by government

August 2, 2022 3:55:29 am
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has condemned the Centre’s decision to impose Goods & Service Tax (GST) on the sarais (inn) associated with Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Darbar Sahib and asked for the ‘anti-Sangat’ decision to be withdrawn immediately.
In a press note, SGPC spokesperson that lakhs of pilgrims from across the world visit to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib but now they will have to pay 12 per cent GST on the rooms at the inns.
“The Government of India has put an additional burden on the Sangat by imposing GST on the sarais”, he said.
The sarais prepared by the SGPC for the convenience of the pilgrims arriving at the Gurdwaras are not commercial and thus any kind of tax on them is an injustice by the government, the SGPC spokesperson said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
He said that the SGPC uses offerings made by the Sangat for the management of Gurdwara Sahibs and for the convenience of the Sangat. “Moreover, from time to time, the Sikh body, under its principle of public welfare, also remains at the forefront by providing humanitarian assistance during natural calamities,” SGPC said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
Detractors missing, Haryana Cong Chintan Shivir turns into Hooda’s show of strength
Delhi confidential: French Connection
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Punjab must promote crop diversification to save water: Shekhawat
BJP’s nefarious designs to topple my govt have failed, says Soren
Those breaching party discipline will be shown the door: Badal
Return fee of SC/ST, women students: HC to Patna universities
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive surplus rain in July, more in next 5 days
Dakshina Kannada killings: Bommai hints at visiting homes of 2 other victims
Cheema: GST mop-up up 24.15%, excise duty 41.23% in first 4 months; Opp says ‘jugglery of figures’
ED calls him ‘direct beneficiary’ of Rs 1 cr, gets Raut’s custody
Covid cases up 260%, deaths more than double in one month