SGPC confers Anmol Sikh Rattan award on Vikram Sahney

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami Monday conferred Anmol Sikh Rattan Award on Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney ‘for his services for supply of oxygen concentrators and cylinders to Punjab and rehabilitating Afghan refugees, skilling and providing jobs to Sikh youth”.

Dhami said Sahney helped SGPC set up seven oxygen camps at various places in Punjab and sent oxygen concentrators when there was no supply of oxygen. He said whenever SGPC called Sahney for help, he dispatched oxygen concentrators to the required places. Dhami said that persons like Sahney rendering selfless services to Punjab is exemplary.

Sahney said he was “humbled” by the award. “As a true Punjabi, it was my duty to provide oxygen and other facilities when they were needed,” he added.