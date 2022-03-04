SGPC accuses Kejriwal government of delaying decision on Bhullar’s release

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday accused AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of obstructing the release of Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast case convict.

Gunning for AAP, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the matter had exposed the “anti-Sikh face” of the party.

“Deferment of the release of Prof Bhullar by the Sentence Review Board (SRB) of the Delhi government yesterday (on Wednesday) is extremely unfortunate, due to which, the Sikh Qaum (community) is in high displeasure. SRB did not make it clear what is the issue it has with the release of Prof Bhullar?”

SGPC president appealed to the Centre “to intervene to stop the anti-Sikh activities being carried out by Kejriwal”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue an order to Delhi government in this regard so that the Sikhs who are lodged in jails for decades could be released soon. In case of release of Prof Bhullar, Centre should issue strict instructions to Delhi government,” said Dhami.

He said, “On one side, during the Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal and his party leaders kept talking about taking a decision on the release of Prof Bhullar in the forthcoming meeting of Sentence Review Board, but on the other hand, no decision was made in the SRB meeting. This is the truth of Kejriwal’s Delhi government towards Sikhs and he will not be able to deny the same.”

SGPC president also pointed out how there was not a single Sikh minister in the Delhi Cabinet.