scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Seven minors released in RPG attack on police station case

SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan held a press conference on Wednesday to release the seven out of nine minors arrested in case.

The minors were released in presence of their family members. (Representational Photo/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tarn Taran police Wednesday released seven minors who had allegedly played a role in the RPG attack on Sarhali police station. A total of nine minors were arrested during the investigation. Two minors had allegedly carried out the attack on Sarhali police station at about 11.18pm on December 9. Seven minors and four adults assisted this attack.

According to police, foreign-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib Jail had planned the attack. They allegedly involved nine minors in this plan along with four adults Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannua, Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of village Thathiya Mahanta; and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18).

Also Read |Announce reward of Rs 2 crore on Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala’s father urges Punjab govt

SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan held a press conference on Wednesday to release the seven out of nine minors arrested in case.

The SSP said, “We have decided to release seven minors who had some role in RPG attack. All of them assisted the main accused in one form or other. Couple of them went along with the accused to collect money from some designated location, one of them gave his motorcycle that was used in the crime, whereas others assisted in harboring and helping the accused escape”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

He added, “Tarn Taran police took the initiative to give a chance to these minors considering their future as they were not aware of the things and were manipulated by the accused”. They were released in presence of their family members.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 11:08:42 am
Next Story

The last word on Cristiano Ronaldo – an 81 word note on Pg 6 & 7 of United’s match day programme

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close