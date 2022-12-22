Seven minors released in RPG attack on police station case

Tarn Taran police Wednesday released seven minors who had allegedly played a role in the RPG attack on Sarhali police station. A total of nine minors were arrested during the investigation. Two minors had allegedly carried out the attack on Sarhali police station at about 11.18pm on December 9. Seven minors and four adults assisted this attack.

According to police, foreign-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, Satbir Singh alias Satta and Gurdev alias Jaisel, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, currently lodged at Goindwal Sahib Jail had planned the attack. They allegedly involved nine minors in this plan along with four adults Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18) of Naushera Pannua, Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19) of Chohla Sahib, Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) of village Thathiya Mahanta; and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18).

SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan held a press conference on Wednesday to release the seven out of nine minors arrested in case.

The SSP said, “We have decided to release seven minors who had some role in RPG attack. All of them assisted the main accused in one form or other. Couple of them went along with the accused to collect money from some designated location, one of them gave his motorcycle that was used in the crime, whereas others assisted in harboring and helping the accused escape”.

He added, “Tarn Taran police took the initiative to give a chance to these minors considering their future as they were not aware of the things and were manipulated by the accused”. They were released in presence of their family members.