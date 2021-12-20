Security up in sanctum sanctorum, SGPC smells ‘larger conspiracy’ behind incidents

On Saturday night, the worst nightmare of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhank Committee (SGPC), the apex body of the Sikhs, came true.

SGPC, sources said, for months leading up to Saturday’s sacrilege incident, had sounded several warnings to safeguard the Golden Temple against what it anticipated would be a incident that “threatened the communal harmony of the state”. However, when the sacrilege incident was first reported to the apex Sikh body on Saturday, what stunned them the most was the place where it had taken place – inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

In September this year, former SGPC president, Bibi Jagir Kaur, had said very specifically that the body was planning to hire ex-servicemen to keep a check on security at the main gurdwaras of Punjab and keep them clear of communal forces.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC member and part of a team that is probing Saturday’s incident said, “The day Charanjit Singh Channi visited the Golden Temple for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister, I stopped him inside the premises of the temple and asked to do something to stop incidents of sacrilege. He promised me to look into it. However, like all other politicians, he forgot about the issue. We have been repeatedly asking the governments to stop such incidents.”

The SGPC was blamed for covering the 2015 sacrilege incidents reported at the Burj Jawharke and other places during the Shiromani Akali Dal Badal and Bhartiya Janta Party alliance government in the state. The body, however, has become vocal in condemning incidents of sacrilege since 2017, ever since a Congress government was sworn into power in the state.

Mehta said, “There was another sacrilege incident inside the Golden Temple premises on Wednesday. We handed over the suspect to the police in that case. We were later surprised to know that the police didn’t even demand one day remand of the accused and instead sent him straight to judicial custody. There has been no interest on part of the authorities to find out who is behind such incidents.”

He added, “Punjab Police should reinvestigate the sacrilege incidents reported at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, and both incidents at Golden Temple to find if there is a common link.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s sacrilege and the subsequent lynching has led to an increase in security inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

“We have deployed two sewadars inside the sanctum sanctorum where Guru Granth Sahib is installed. We have also placed two more sewadars at the place where hymn singers perform inside the sanctum sanctorum. We have been taking other measures also,” said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami added, “There are agencies behind these sacrilege incidents and government must expose the masterminds. These are just individuals who are caught. There is a larger conspiracy that needs to be unearthed.”

Meanwhile, Sri Akhand Path Sahib was started by the SGPC to express remorse for Saturday’s sacrilege incident.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Dhami said, “The incident which took place last evening at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, the spiritual center of all mankind, has caused deep mental and spiritual anguish to the entire Sikh community. The government should expose the conspiracy behind this incident.”