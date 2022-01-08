Security breach: New videos suggest BJP workers near PM’s cavalcade

More videos from Wednesday’s alleged breach of PM Narendra Modi’s security have surfaced that show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers near the PM’s car.

The new videos, which have since gone viral, show BJP supporters with the flags in their hands raising pro-BJP and pro-PM Modi slogans as they get near the car in which they believe PM Modi is sitting.

In one video, it is clear that that the PM’s car was stuck but not much chaos can be noticed. Some BJP supporters are spotted near the car and they are seen shouting Narendra Modi Zindabad slogans. The Special Protection Group (SPG) and on duty police men can be seen surrounding the PM’s car and their body gestures suggest that situation was under their control.

The protesters and the PM’s car was separated by at least 100 metres. Between PM’s car and protesters, there were vehicles that had been hired by the BJP, on which party workers were going to rally.

Many news channels have been running the videos of these BJP supporters, and have dubbed them as protesterswho had come too near to the PM’s car.

Sources said that BJP supporters had got stuck on that flyover before the PM’s arrival due to a protest of farmers in the middle of the National Highway after being blocked by the police from proceeding towards the rally venue.

There was a wall of policemen between the protesters and the stuck BJP supporters. Many such stranded BJP supporters had come out of their vehicles and were moving towards the rally on foot when the PM’s convoy reached at the bridge.