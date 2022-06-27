Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur dies

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh – the Indian prisoner who was fatally attacked by inmates in Pakistan jail in 2013 – died late on Saturday.

Dalbir Kaur, who was suffering from asthma, died in a private hospital where she was admitted due to shortness of breath. She was cremated at Bhikhivid on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who had played the role of Sarabjit in the movie ‘Sarabjit’ in which actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had essayed the role of Dalbir Kaur, was seen at her cremation paying his last respects to Dalbir Kaur.

Randeep said that Dalbir Kaur was like his sister. He will always stand by her family.

Sarabjit was imprisoned in Pakistan jail on charges of espionage. In 1990, he had allegedly crossed the

international border and reached Pakistan.

He was caught by Pakistan officials, who accused him of carrying out bomb blasts in their country. Terming Sarabjit an Indian spy, the Pakistan government claimed in court that he had come to Pakistan in the guise of one Manjit Singh. He was convicted for his alleged role in a bomb blast and was sentenced to death in 1991.

Dalbir Kaur claimed that his brother was a victim of a mistaken identity and started a legal battle to bring his brother back to India.

Soon her efforts caught the attention of national and international media. Many in India and Pakistan came in support of her campaign.

Sarabjit was lodged in Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail where the inmates brutally beat him up on April 26, 2013. He succumbed to his injuries on the night of May 2, 2013.

Dalbir Kaur lived in Bhikhivid with her sister-in-law Sukhpreet Kaur, nieces Swapandeep and Poonam. The then SAD-BJP coalition government of Punjab had made Sarabjit’s eldest daughter Swapandeep Kaur as the Naib-Tehsildar.