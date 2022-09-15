scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Sarabjit Singh’s wife killed in accident, now no one left in their Bhikhiwind house

Sarabjit Singh had succumbed to injuries suffered in a beating by his fellow inmates in a Pakistan jail in 2013.

Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, wife Sukhjit Kaur, and his daughters Swapandeep Kaur and Poonam are seen in this 2013 photo. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The death of Sukhpreet Kaur, 55, the wife of Sarabjit Singh who succumbed to injuries suffered in a beating by his fellow inmates in a Pakistan jail in 2013, has left no one at their Bhikhiwind house where Sarabjit was born and brought up.

Sukhpreet died after she suffered injuries in a road accident on Monday. She lived alone at Bhikhiwind, a small town in Tarn Taran district, after the death of Dalbir Kaur, whose struggle to bring her brother back from Pakistan jail inspired a Bollywood movie ‘Sarabjit’.

Sukhpreet’s daughter Swapandeep Kaur is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar. Sukhpreet was going to visit Swapandeep in Jalandhar. She had asked one of his neighbours, Rajwant Singh, to drop her at the Amritsar bus stand on his motorcycle. When the bike reached near the Fatahpur area of Amritsar, she fell from the bike and suffered severe injuries to her head and face. She died in hospital on Monday.

“Dalbir Kaur had died due to heart attack on June 27 this year. Both daughters are married. One is living in Jalandhar and other at Mohali at their in-laws’ place. Sukhpreet was living alone at Bhikhiwind after the death of Dalbir Kaur. Now she has also gone,” said Onkardeep Prince, a close aide of the family.

Sarabjit was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail on the charge of espionage.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 07:37:48 am
