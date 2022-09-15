Sarabjit Singh’s wife killed in accident, now no one left in their Bhikhiwind house

The death of Sukhpreet Kaur, 55, the wife of Sarabjit Singh who succumbed to injuries suffered in a beating by his fellow inmates in a Pakistan jail in 2013, has left no one at their Bhikhiwind house where Sarabjit was born and brought up.

Sukhpreet died after she suffered injuries in a road accident on Monday. She lived alone at Bhikhiwind, a small town in Tarn Taran district, after the death of Dalbir Kaur, whose struggle to bring her brother back from Pakistan jail inspired a Bollywood movie ‘Sarabjit’.

Sukhpreet’s daughter Swapandeep Kaur is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar. Sukhpreet was going to visit Swapandeep in Jalandhar. She had asked one of his neighbours, Rajwant Singh, to drop her at the Amritsar bus stand on his motorcycle. When the bike reached near the Fatahpur area of Amritsar, she fell from the bike and suffered severe injuries to her head and face. She died in hospital on Monday.

“Dalbir Kaur had died due to heart attack on June 27 this year. Both daughters are married. One is living in Jalandhar and other at Mohali at their in-laws’ place. Sukhpreet was living alone at Bhikhiwind after the death of Dalbir Kaur. Now she has also gone,” said Onkardeep Prince, a close aide of the family.

Sarabjit was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail on the charge of espionage.