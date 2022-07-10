Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann to presidential candidates: what’s your opinion on release of Sikh prisoners, SGPC elections

Newly appointed Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) has sent a set of questions to the two presidential candidates — Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha.

In his letter, Mann wrote, “As an elected MP from Sangrur, I wish to know your opinion before I cast my vote.”

Bringing the issue of Sikh prisoners in focus, Mann said, “You will have the power to grant pardon, reprieve, respite or omissions of punishment or to suspend, remit, or commute the sentence of any person convicted in a number of offences. Our party wishes to ask if you will use your power in the case of Sikh prisoners, who fought against a state that committed genocide of Sikhs in 1984 as admitted by then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in 2014,” Mann said.

He also asked about their thoughts on Article 74, “under which you are compelled to act in accordance with the advice of the council of ministers provided that you may ask them to reconsider” their advice. “Would it be your opinion to your council of ministers to allow for a greater federal interpretation of the Constitution of India specifically Enforce riparian laws since water is a state subject under Schedule VII, List II, Entry 17, Uphold the right of states in the use of its state police under the State List entry 1 and 2, rather than central forces within the state,” Mann wrote.

He also asked the candidates to clarify their opinion on emergency, which provides draconian powers to armed forces such as AFSPA.

Mann also asked if they would press for early SGPC elections, which was last held in 2011. “Since the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to abolish Section 124A of the IPC we would also like to know your opinion on the freedom of speech and expression and the international obsolescence of laws regarding sedition,” he wrote.