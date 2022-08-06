SAD(A), Dal Khalsa ask Sikhs to hoist Sikh flags at homes on August 15

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as jingoistic act, Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar SAD(A) and Dal Khalsa has asked Sikh masses to unfurl Kesri Sikh Flag and assert their distinct identity.

Dal Khalsa, along with the support of SAD(A), will take out a march in Jalandhar on August 14 and hold public demonstration on August 15 at Moga in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at Dal Khalsa office, leaders of separatist group Dal Khalsa Satnam Singh Paonta Sahib, Kanwar Pal Singh, Paramjit Singh Tanda and SAD (Amritsar) general secretary Harpal Singh Blair strongly opposed PM Modi’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15.

“We believe this move by Hindutva party was a clever design to foist pseudo Rashtarvaad on minorities and dissenting people. To make it a success the Central Government has planned to distribute crores of Tricolor flags across the country,” they said.

“We have called upon Punjabi people especially Sikhs to unfurl Sikh flag on their houses on the same days to register their defiance and assert their distinct identity. Our activists will print and distribute Kesri Flags among Sikhs,” they said.

Dal Khalsa leaders termed Modi’s call as jingoism designed to control the minds of the people.

Kanwar Pal Singh said, “Under the umbrella of Tricolour, security forces have killed hundreds of youth of Punjab in an extra-judicial manner in the last 40 years. How can a true Punjabi and a Sikh salute or unfurl tricolour?”

He said, “We have no objections to those who do not wish to hoist Nishan Sahib on their rooftops. Muslims can hoist their sacred green flags, comrades and farmers unions with Left leanings can hoist green, red or white flags.”

To a question, Kanwar Pal said, “The Sikhs would eagerly wait to see which flag Badals and Akali leadership would choose to hoist. We urged Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee leadership to join Har Ghar Kesri campaign.”

Jugraj Singh, who hoisted Sikh flag at Red Fort on January 26, was also present in the press meet.