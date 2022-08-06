SAD(A), Dal Khalsa ask Sikhs to hoist Sikh flags at homes on August 15

August 6, 2022 7:07:57 pm
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ as jingoistic act, Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar SAD(A) and Dal Khalsa has asked Sikh masses to unfurl Kesri Sikh Flag and assert their distinct identity.
Dal Khalsa, along with the support of SAD(A), will take out a march in Jalandhar on August 14 and hold public demonstration on August 15 at Moga in Punjab.
Addressing a press conference at Dal Khalsa office, leaders of separatist group Dal Khalsa Satnam Singh Paonta Sahib, Kanwar Pal Singh, Paramjit Singh Tanda and SAD (Amritsar) general secretary Harpal Singh Blair strongly opposed PM Modi’s campaign ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15.
“We believe this move by Hindutva party was a clever design to foist pseudo Rashtarvaad on minorities and dissenting people. To make it a success the Central Government has planned to distribute crores of Tricolor flags across the country,” they said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We have called upon Punjabi people especially Sikhs to unfurl Sikh flag on their houses on the same days to register their defiance and assert their distinct identity. Our activists will print and distribute Kesri Flags among Sikhs,” they said.
Dal Khalsa leaders termed Modi’s call as jingoism designed to control the minds of the people.
Kanwar Pal Singh said, “Under the umbrella of Tricolour, security forces have killed hundreds of youth of Punjab in an extra-judicial manner in the last 40 years. How can a true Punjabi and a Sikh salute or unfurl tricolour?”
He said, “We have no objections to those who do not wish to hoist Nishan Sahib on their rooftops. Muslims can hoist their sacred green flags, comrades and farmers unions with Left leanings can hoist green, red or white flags.”
To a question, Kanwar Pal said, “The Sikhs would eagerly wait to see which flag Badals and Akali leadership would choose to hoist. We urged Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee leadership to join Har Ghar Kesri campaign.”
Jugraj Singh, who hoisted Sikh flag at Red Fort on January 26, was also present in the press meet.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
The tablet to beat under Rs 20,000
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
White topping work on Bengaluru’s Palace Road from tomorrow, traffic curbs till August 13
Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal storm into finals, eye CWG gold medals
10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack: Biden calls for reducing gun violence to defeat ‘poison of white supremacy’
Jio launches its own streaming platform called ‘JioGamesWatch’
‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at Lauderhill
Study finds sharp rise in depression among youngsters, especially adolescent girls
Akshay Kumar says he doesn’t want to make ‘ghinoni’ films, wants to do only ‘family entertainers’
22-year-old employee raped at spa in Northwest Delhi, 4 arrested
CLAT 2023 registrations to begin on August 8; exam in December
Ameesha Patel shares Hrithik Roshan’s throwback photo from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, fans call them ‘legends’
Banksy painting sprayed in West Bank resurfaces in Tel Aviv