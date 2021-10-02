SAD seeks probe into Punjab Police recruitment scam

Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged Punjab Police recruitment scam. He also asked for scrapping of the current recruitment process and holding of fresh tests to fill all available posts.

“It is shocking that even though an FIR was registered in Patiala that fraudulent methods were used in the test held for recruitment of 560 Sub-Inspectors, the entire process has not been scrapped till now,” Majithia said.

“As per the FIR which has been registered at the Anaj Mandi police station, it is clear that the paper of the candidate was done from outside the examination centre. It is clear that computers were hacked and other candidates also resorted to malpractices to clear the examination which involved seven lakh students for more than 5,500 posts, including those of head constables and constables,” he added while addressing a press conference.

Majithia said even though it was becoming clear that this was a full-fledged recruitment scam, the government was not acting on the matter. “We demand a CBI inquiry into the entire scam or one by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The tentacles of this scam are spread across other states and a number of Congress leaders as well as senior police officers are involved in this scam. Only an impartial inquiry will bring out the truth,” Majithia said.

“All those who have participated in the examination should be allowed to reappear for the same and they should not be charged any fee for appearing in the same test again. Punjab government gets the paper conducted by its own agencies and it should not be outsourced to any agency,” he said.

Senior leader Anil Joshi too was present on the occasion.