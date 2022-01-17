SAD leader Majithia booked for violating Covid-19 restrictions

Amritsar police has filed an FIR against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for violation of Covid norms.

The case was registered at the Sultanwind police station under the relevant provisions of Disaster Managment Act, Epidemic Act and for violating Section 144 of the IPC.

Majithia had put a show of strength in Amritsar Friday after he visited the city and Harimandar Sahib for the first time after getting interim bail in the NDPS Act case.

An official release said violating Covid norms, Majithia was received by hundreds of SAD supporters at an entry point of Amritsar city on Saturday. The SAD supporters were seen honouring the former Punjab minister with garlands and “siropas” and these activities were captured on camera, it added.

The gathering was in alleged violation of Covid-19 and against the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission.

Majithia (46), who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Akali leader represents the Majitha Assembly constituency in Amritsar district. Amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the EC on Saturday extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 22 in five poll-bound states including Punjab, saying it will subsequently review the situation and issue fresh instructions.