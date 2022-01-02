SAD, AAP candidates pay obeisance at shrine in memory of Indira’s assassins

During their election campaign, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Dera Baba Nanak, Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon and Aam Aadmi Party’s Gurdeep Singh Randhawa Saturday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Yadgare-Shahidan — a shrine constructed in memory of assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi — at village Agwan in Gurdaspur.

Dera Baba Nanak is represented by Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. One of the assassins Satwant Singh was from village Agwan and the gurdwara is being looked after by his nephew Bhai Sukhwinder Singh Agwan. The death anniversary of the assassins is observed every year on January 6 at this gurdwara. Sukhwinder Singh is a former sarpanch and associated with Akali Dal.

Both candidates mentioned Satwant Singh, Beant Singh and Kehar Singh as (Fhakar-e-Kaum) pride of community in their Facebook posts.

“I received robe of honour from the family of respected Satwant Singh. I will remain grateful for this honour,” reads Facebook post of Gurdeep Singh Randhawa.

SAD’s Kahlon also made an identical post on Facebook. Two Sikh bodyguards of Indira Gandhi, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, had opened fire at the Congress leader on October 31, 1984 killing her at the spot. Beant Singh was shot by police officers at the spot while Satwant Singh was arrested and later hanged to death along with Kehar Singh on January 6, 1989.