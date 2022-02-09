Sacrilege case and the cold war between Punjab Police, CBI

That the issue of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and its investigation will continue to simmer in Punjab politics much beyond the ongoing campaign for February 20 Assembly polls has become clear with the state police filing a fresh challan in a Faridkot court questioning the working of CBI and countering its closure report in 2015 sacrilege cases.

The Punjab police has filed the challan in an FIR (No. 163) registered at Fardikot’s Bajakhana police station under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

While handing over the investigation to the Punjab Police, the state government, through a notification on September 6, 2018, had withdrawn the consent given to the CBI to probe the three cases related to the 2015 sacrilege at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages of Faridkot. The government move had led to the beginning of a cold war between the CBI and the Punjab Police.

Before handing over the investigation, the CBI had filed a closure report in the court, in which it not only gave a clean chit to the three main accused, but also levelled serious allegations such torture of the accused on Punjab Police.

The challan, filed on January 24, reads: “The SIT is of the firm opinion that the investigation conducted by the CBI has some serious flaws and has left important evidence before filling the closure report in the CBI court at Mohali…has failed to take these three cases to its logical conclusion”.

The central investigating agency in its closure report had observed that nothing suspicious could be found from the dump data.

The police, however, said that no benefit can be extended to any person on the reason cited on dump data by the CBI.

“There are number of circumstances, during which a criminal acts cleverly by switching off their mobile phones or keeping their mobile phones away from crime scene in order to deceive investigating agencies,” it said.

The CBI also had said in its closure report that there was no CCTV footage available. The police SIT, however, states that the CBI has failed to deeply the CCTV footage available on the record showing the movement of Maruti A-Star car (used in the crime) by the accused persons. The material evidence and the eyewitness accounts were not joined by the CBI during its investigation, adversely affecting the conclusion that the central agency has drawn.

The CBI in its closure report also observed that despite their extensive efforts, no one came forward with any credible information regarding the case. On the other hand, during the investigation conducted by SIT, the witnesses who came forward with the information related to the three key accused have categorically stated in their statements that they tried approaching the CBI but it didn’t listen to them. It also did not record their statements. Also the statements that were recorded by the CBI, were subjected to addition and subtractions by the central agency at its own level.

The CBI also concluded that none of the accused persons committed the theft of the Guru Granth Sahib and there was no evidence that they were present in the vicinity of the crime area. However, extra judicial statements of the accused persons point otherwise. The statements are corroborated with that of one Gopal Krishan who runs a stationary shop at Bargari and from whom one of the accused, Shakti Singh, purchased poster paper and marker pens.

The CBI had called Gopal Krishan to join the investigation but the shopkeeper has claimed that the investigating agency did not record his statement.

Also, fingerprints and handwriting specimen of 49 persons were collected during the investigation. The CBI closure report states that out of these 49, the CFSL report was received pertaining to only 10 persons.

Without waiting for the report of the remaining 39 persons, CBI prepared the closure report and filed the same in the CBI Court at Mohali.

The report by CFSL Delhi, on the fingerprint samples of the said 10 persons, said: “The chance/latent prints are either blurred/ smudged and do contain sufficient number of clear ridge characteristics for comparison”. In other words, the CFSL expert suggested they they did not have sufficient material on record for scientific examination of the derogatory posters with the sample fingerprints.

Moreover, the CBI overlooked the important fact that the alleged posters were written with ‘marker’ pens but the samples of the accused persons were taken using regular pen.

Further, the parameters for conducting lie-detection test and layered voice analysis test of the three accused — Mohinder Pal Bittu, Sukhjirider Singh Sunny and Shakti Singh — were not followed by the concerned agencies, which is against the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

During the investigation by the Punjab Police SIT, it also came to light that one Maruti Alto car (white colour) was used by the accused at the time of committing theft of the the Guru Granth Sahib. The car, bearing registration number PB47-D-3609, belong to Sukhjinder Singh Sunny. During the course of investigation, one Yadwinder Singh appeared before the SIT and got recorded his statement under section 161 CrPC in which he stated that he saw Sukhjinder Singh Sunny and other accused persons standing near one Alto car (white colour) and A-Star car (white colour) at the relevant point of time.

It is evident that the CBI overlooked certain important aspects, which were relevant to reach proper conclusion of the investigation.

The SIT has made every endeavour to collect evidence, which connects the accused persons with these three cases. Incidentally, the Cbl, in para 16.8 of its closure report dated May 29, 2019 has given clean chit for want of evidence only to the said three accused persons and has not given any final findings on remaining accused.