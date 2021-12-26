Sacrilege at Harmandir Sahib: Accused yet to be identified, SGPC announces reward of Rs 5 lakh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing any information for the identification of the man who allegedly indulged in an act of sacrilege at Sri Harmandir Sahib last week.

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an unidentified youth was killed due to ‘beating by Sangat’ after he allegedly committed sacrilege inside sanctum sanctorum on December 18. The youth, gurdwara officials said, had not got anything — phone or identification paper — on him to help in his identification.

The Punjab home minister had formed an SIT and given a two-day deadline to solve the sacrilege case. however, there was no development over the identification of the accused till date.

SGPC president, S Harjinder Singh Dhami, said, “The SGPC will give a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who gives information about the identification of the accused and his family. It is very important to reach the bottom of this conspiracy. The identity of the person who gives us information about this accused will be kept a secret.”

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, said that it seems like the government, the police, and our intelligence agencies have all thrown in the towel and are helpless in probing and stopping sacrilege incidents.

“No law has been effective in checking such acts of sacrilege. The judiciary too has not been awarding any strict punishment to the accused. Hundreds of accused were handed over to the law, but none of them were handed any exemplary punishment that could have proven as a deterrent. Most of the accused have been acquitted for being mentally ill. Some accused are roaming free by taking advantage of the law. Due to this, sacrilege incidents continue unabated,” said the Jathedar after his meeting with the Jathedars of five Sikh Takhts. Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar-E-Maskeen, jathedar of Patna Sahib, Giani Malkiat Singh, head granthi of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghubir Singh, acting jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and Giani Gurminder Singh, granthi of the Golden Temple were present in the Sikh high priests meeting.

He added, “The state government and the Central agencies have failed to curb incidents that hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs. The intelligence agencies of the governments are also appearing helpless in curbing and probing the incidents of sacrilege, and identify the powers hidden behind them.”

The Jathedar also accused a section of media of ‘presenting a wrong image of Sikhs’.