Row over turban removal: SGPC writes to Karnataka CM, urges him to ‘protect religious freedom of Sikhs’

Amid a row over a Sikh girl being allegedly asked to remove her turban by a college in Bengaluru, the SGPC has written to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai urging him to ensure that religious freedom of the Sikhs is safeguarded in the state.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also asked the Karnataka government to take strict action against the people involved in this particular incident.

Seeking “preservation of religious freedom of Sikhs in the state”, the letter by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “It is a Nadirshahi (unconstitutional) decision which will never be accepted. Turban is very important in Sikh faith and it is an integral part of the Sikh dress. Forcing anybody to remove the dastar (turban) is in violation of Sikh traditions and principles.”

Meanwhile, the SGPC has also demanded the intervention of the Prime Minister in this matter and directions to every state to uphold the religious freedom of the people.