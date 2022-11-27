Remove content glorifying arms within 72 hours: Punjab govt

The Punjab Police Saturday gave three days to people to remove content that promotes gun culture from their social media handles. The move came a day after it faced flak for booking a 11-year-old over a photograph that his father had shared in 2015 in which the minor was holding a toy gun. The minor’s name was later removed from the FIR.

“Chief Minister has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

The state police have in the past few days registered several FIRs against people for violating orders after the state had banned on November 14 public display of firearms, and songs promoting gun culture and violence.