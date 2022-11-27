scorecardresearch
Remove content glorifying arms within 72 hours: Punjab govt

“Chief Minister has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next 3 days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Punjab crime news, Punjab Gun Culture, Gun Culture in Punjab, Punjab arms culture, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe state police have in the past few days registered several FIRs against people for violating orders after the state had banned on November 14 public display of firearms, and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

The Punjab Police Saturday gave three days to people to remove content that promotes gun culture from their social media handles. The move came a day after it faced flak for booking a 11-year-old over a photograph that his father had shared in 2015 in which the minor was holding a toy gun. The minor’s name was later removed from the FIR.

