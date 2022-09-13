Release of Sikh prisoners: In black robes and shackles, SGPC members hold protest across Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Monday held protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have “completed their sentence”.

Wearing black robes and shackles, the SGPC members and officials along with representatives of several Sikh bodies participated in the protests at the district headquarters.

The apex gurdwara body has been pressing for the release of Sikh prisoners, many of whom were arrested in connection with terror and separatist activities in Punjab, claiming that they were being discriminated against in the grant of remission.

In Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest outside Amritsar DC office. Earlier, a gathering was held at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, from where the protesters marched to the DC office raising slogans for the release of “bandi Singhs”.

In his address, Dhami said the country’s law is equal for everyone and the Constitution also gives the right to equality, “but sadly the governments are not doing justice on the issue of releasing Sikh prisoners”.

“Any crime has its prescribed punishment, which ‘bandi Singhs’ have completed. But the governments are deliberately depriving the Sikh prisoners, who had taken the steps due to the circumstances prevailing at that time, of their rights. The release of ‘bandi Singhs’ is an important issue of the Sikh ‘panth’ and the struggle will be fought at all levels for this rightful demand. Therefore, even if sacrifice is required, we will not back down,” he said.

Dhami said a gathering of retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers has been called at Chandigarh on September 17 to discuss legal aspects. He said the Sikh community will no longer remain silent and a signature campaign will be started soon in the next phase.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners.