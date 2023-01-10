As Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple, Oppn parties invoke history to attack Bharat Jodo Yatra

As senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi landed in Amritsar on Tuesday and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before starting the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Fatehgarh Sahib, Opposition parties in the state criticised his visit to the Harmandir Sahib.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was condemnable that Rahul Gandhi, whose family had a history of breaking Punjab and discriminating against it, was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. “No one has damaged Punjab as much as the Gandhi family,” he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before embarking on Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Talking to the media in Muktsar, the SAD president said the Gandhi family has a history of breaking India or ‘Bharat Todo’. “Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered the attack on Sri Darbar Sahib using tanks and motors which led to destruction of Sri Akal Takht Sahib”. He said Rahul’s father Rajiv Gandhi engineered the “1984 genocide of Sikhs” and even justified it by saying “when a big tree falls the earth shakes”.

Asking Rahul to search his conscience, Badal said, “The Gandhi family is also responsible for robbing Punjab of its river waters and handing them over forcibly to Rajasthan.” He said Indira Gandhi also prevailed upon then chief minister Darbara Singh to approve the construction of the SYL canal. “All this was done despite the fact that Punjab has an inalienable right over its river waters as per the riparian principle,” Badal added.

Badal said it was condemnable that Rahul Gandhi had not apologised till now for the crimes committed by his family against Punjab. He said it was equally shocking that Punjab Congressmen were failing in their duties as Punjabis by not questioning Rahul Gandhi on his family’s role in the “attack on Sri Darbar Sahib and the genocide of Sikhs”.

Though Rahul has visited the Harmandir Sahib in the past too, his current visit is associated with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is allowing Opposition parties in Punjab invoke history and refer to Operation Blue Star, a decision that the Congress has always found difficult to defend.

Though Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will create history in Punjab and is aimed at establishing communal harmony in India, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Kumar said it “will freshen the wounds caused by Congress party and Gandhi family to Punjab”.

Advertisement

“The Gandhi family has never apologised for the Sikhs killed in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi never said a word about them. I hope Rahul Gandhi will apologise for their deeds from Punjabis during this Yatra,” Kumar added.

Wearing a saffron turban, Rahul was accompanied to the Golden Temple by a large crowd of Congress workers and leaders such as Amritsar MP G S Aujla, State Congress president Warring and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa.

At Harmandir Sahib, Rahul did not receive any official welcome from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which usually honours dignitaries at the information office.