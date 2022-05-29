Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Mansa on Sunday. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala belonged to Moose Wala village near Mansa and was the voice of many superhit songs in last few years. He also contested 2022 Punjab assembly elections from Mansa assembly constituency on Congress party ticket.

Moose Wala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes. Hailing from Moosa, a village in Mansa district, Moose Wala had joined the Congress amid much fanfare in November last year. With Congress granting him ticket from Mansa Assembly constituency, then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had revolted against the party saying that he would oppose the candidature of the controversial singer.