Punjab: Two arrested for ‘forcing’ Sikh man to convert to Christianity

Punjab police has arrested two persons, including a pastor, for allegedly forcing a person to convert his religion.

As per details, the police had registered a case under Section 295-A of IPC against Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh for allegedly forcing one Onkar Singh to convert into a Christian. The case was registered following a protest by Sikh activists.

As per details, Onkar Singh lived with his family at Kahlon Poultry Farm. According to the FIR, both Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh allegedly paid repeated visits to Onkar to convince him to convert into Christianity. They had visited Onkar on Sunday, after which Sikh organisations reached the house and confronted the duo. The police were called and Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh were handed over to a police team that reached the spot soon after.

The leaders of Khalsa Panchayat — Rajendra Singh, Mukhtar Singh — as well as leaders of Damdami Taksal, Amrik Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Bikramjit Singh, and farmer leaders Didar Singh, Parminder Singh, Balraj Singh, Harinder Singh, Randeep Singh, Jitendra Singh Adi, and others, had sat on a dharna in front of the police station on Sunday evening to demand the registration of FIR.