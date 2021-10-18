Punjab: Transport minister impounds 20 ‘unauthorised’ private buses including 3 of Badals

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday visited Shaheed Madam Lal Dhingra ISBT, Amritsar and City Centre, where several passenger buses were allegedly parked illegally.

On the instructions of the transport minister, officers of the department impounded 23 unauthorised buses of private operators — including three of Orbit Aviation and two of New Deep bus service — due to incomplete documents, from in and around the ISBT premises.

Orbit bus company is owned by the family of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and New Deep is owned by SAD leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon. Addressing mediapersons, Warring said, “Government tax evasion, plying of illegal buses and bus mafia will not be tolerated. Every bus which would ply on the roads of the state would have to pay tax.”