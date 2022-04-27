Punjab: Teenager killed by friends in Amritsar dist, former CM Capt Amarinder, Navjot Sidhu attack AAP govt over law-and-order situation in state

A teenager was reportedly shot dead by two of his friends in Amritsar district recently.

The FIR said the 17-year-old Class XII student, Vijay Singh, from Nangali village was picked up by two bike-borne friends – Bhua Singh and Kaka Singh – on the night of April 25.

The parents of the teenaged boy were informed about the murder by the police Tuesday and told that the body of their son was kept at the civil hospital.

The victim’s mother, Kanwaljit Kaur, has accused Bhua Singh and Kaka Singh of murdering her son. The police have registered a case of murder against both and have arrested Bhua Singh.

“We have arrested Bhua Singh. He has admitted that Kaka Singh shot dead Vijay Singh. But Bhua Singh has claimed that he has no knowledge behind the motive of the murder. We have been searching for Kaka Singh to know why he killed Vijay Singh and to recover the murder weapon,” said a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has attacked the Aam Aadmi Party-led government over the murder.

“Another day, another murder. Shocking incident in Amritsar where a class 12 student has been shot dead. My Deepest condolences to the family. @BhagwantMann please pay attention to Punjab’s law & order instead of running around to other states. This is getting out of hand!” tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh.

Former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu also tweeted over the murder, “Another day another murder. Class 12 student brutally shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar. The cycle goes from bad to worse and repeats itself. More than 42 have died so far… Punjab’s Law & order situation getting out of control… Government still in deep slumber…”

It is not the first time, though, that the AAP government has been cornered over the alleged increase in crime incidents in the state.

Earlier this month, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra had claimed that there had been no increase in crime rate in the state. His statement came after Opposition parties alleged that 25 murders were committed in the first month of the new AAP government.