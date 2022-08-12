Punjab Speaker’s security men thrash truck driver; he says sorry, seeks probe

August 12, 2022 2:51:48 am
The security personnel attached with Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Thursday thrashed a truck driver near Amritsar after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s car.
As a purported video of the incident, which took place on the Amritsar-Jalandhar bypass road near Daburji village, went viral, the Speaker tendered an apology for his staff’s behaviour but demanded an independent probe into the incident.
As per the eyewitnesses, a truck loaded with onions scratched against the Speaker’s car. Only one stretch of the road, where the incident took place, was operational as some repair work was underway on the other side. As a result, it was tough for the truck driver to give safe passage to the Speaker’s cavalcade, eyewitnesses said.
They said, the security personnel moving with Speaker first thrashed the truck driver inside the vehicle’s cabin and then pulled him out and beat him up in full public view.
As the video of the incident went viral, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira took a dig at the AAP government in state. “I have been told that security personnel the Speaker beat up the driver of a truck merely for not giving way to their cavalcade! These are leaders of Aam Aadmi Party who promised no security etc but are now thrashing people on petty issues,” Khaira said in a tweet.
In a press note, Amritsar district administration said that Sandhwan escaped unhurt after a truck driver rammed the truck into the Speaker’s car.
“The security guards of Speaker had heated arguments with driver but adopting a humane approach Sandhwan apologised for their behaviour. He (sandhwan) said that every driver must behave properly on road and follow the traffic rules,” the statement read.
Later, Sandhwan demanded an independent enquiry into the accident.
“On my way to Amritsar Sahib, the car in which I was traveling was hit by a truck. I am thankful to God that I was saved. My security personnel had an argument with the truck driver, I apologize. But it is very important to investigate such negligence causing danger to life,” the Speaker said in a tweet.
