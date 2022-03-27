Punjab speaker seeks pardon at Akal Takht after video of priest touching a cow’s tail to his turban goes viral

Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday sought a pardon from Akal Takht Sahib after a video of his turban repeatedly touching the tail of a cow during a religious ceremony went viral on social media.

Sandhwan, a baptised Sikh, came to Akal Takht Sahib on Saturday evening and submitted a written apology with regard to the video, which by which time had already gone viral on social media.

Sandhwan, in his apology, said, “Along with my devotion to my own faith, I respect all religions and during a visit to a Gaushala, circumstances led to a religious priest touching the tail of a cow to my turban.”

“I have reached the position that I am in today with the blessing of the almighty. It is obvious that this incident has hurt the feelings of Sikh devotees for which I apologise. I pray to the almighty to provide me wisdom so that I can respect all religions while remaining in order of the Guru,” wrote Sandhwan in his apology letter.

Sandhwan, a second time MLA from Kotakpura, is a close relative of former Indian President Giani Zail Singh who was in office during Operation Blue Star. Giani Zail Singh was also condemned by the Akal Takht for his alleged role in Operation Blue Star as President of India during 1984.

Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, was not in Amritsar on Saturday as Sandhwan reached Akal Takht Sahib, and hence his response could not be sought by The Indian Express.

Sandhwan later also posted a picture of him on his Facebook page with a quote from the Gurbani to indicate that he had made a mistake and sought apology for the same.

Sandhwan’s video had drawn criticism from a section of Sikhs on social media who claimed that his act had brought disrespect to the turban. In the video, Sandhwan is spotted standing behind the cow and a priest is repeatedly seen touching the tail of the cow to the turban of the Punjab Assembly Speaker as a religious ritual to take blessings from the animal.