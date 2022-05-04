Punjab: School bus crashes in burning field, goes up in flames; 2 kids injured

Two students were received injuries after a school bus caught fire after overturning and falling into a burning wheat field. The incident happened at around 1.30 pm in Gurdaspur’s village Bijliwal when the bus from Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh was taking children back home from school.

A Class 2 student, Gurpartap Singh, was admitted to hospital with burn injuries, while another student, Gurleen Kaur was discharged.

“Two students, one studying in Class 2 and another in Class 7, were injured in this incident,” said Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Rajpal Singh Sandhu.

According to the FIR, the smoke from the burning filed created “zero visibility conditions” on the road during which the bus went off the road and overturned as driver lost the control.

According to police, there were nine children in the bus where as eyewitnesses claimed the number more than 30. Eyewitnesses claimed that while two students had to be rushed to hospital, the total who received injuries numbered seven. Villagers from nearby areas rescued students from the bus.

Rajbir Singh, an eyewitness, said: “The fire also engulfed our fodder and we were trying to save what was left when we came to know about the bus. We ran towards spot and helped in rescuing the children. Bus had already caught fire by then.”

Police registered case against the driver Jagpreet Singh (35) and unidentified farmer at police station Qila Lal Singh under Sections 279, 336, 337, 427 and 188 of IPC.

“It is not sure who started the fire. It was travelling from one field to another. So we are investigating who started it first,” said a police spokesperson.

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has sought a report from the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner about the incident.

“The accident of Sri Guru Har Rai Public School’s bus is deeply saddening,” said Hayer in a tweet, adding he asked the district administration to provide free medical care to the students.

