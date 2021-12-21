Sacrilege at Kapurthala Gurdwara: 36 hours on, no lynching case filed

More than 36 hours after a man was killed by a mob in the presence of police, including Kapurthala SSP, on suspicion of sacrilege at gurdwara of Nizampur village in Kapurthala, no case of lynching has yet been registered.

On Monday, police, apparently focussed on establishing the identity of the deceased, sent his images to all police stations across the country. SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh told The Indian Express the lynching case will be investigated under the same FIR registered under Section 295 (a) (hurting religious sentiments) on the complaint of granthi Amarjit Singh on Sunday.

For police, Khakh said, the first priority is to establish the identity of the victim within 72 hours for carrying out a postmortem examination for conducting his last rites. A police team is also contacting their counterparts in other states, officers said. They will preserve the required samples to conduct the DNA test later.

Khakh said a woman from Patna had called the Amritsar SHO claiming that the man killed in Amritsar was her brother, but she later said that the person killed in Kapurthala was her brother. “But when we shared the identification marks with her, she said there were no such marks. She told that her brother was very fair while the man killed in Kapurthala gurdwara was a little dark-complexioned,” the SSP said.

Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer, Dr Sandip Dhawan, said there are more than eight deep sharp cuts which were likely inflicted by swords. In Amritsar, police on Monday released a picture of the accused booked for sacrilege and attempt to murder at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple).

According to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the unidentified man died in “beating by Sangat” after he allegedly committed sacrilege.

Videos of granthi being investigated

Amritsar: Police believe a video featuring granthi Amarjit Singh instigated members of Sikh organisations, which went to the gurdwara and raised tension to such an extent that despite the presence of large a force under the command of Kapurthala SSP, the man was lynched. SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said they are aware of the videos on social media and are looking into their role in the lynching.

In one of the videos, the granthi was heard purportedly saying they have caught a youth who had come to commit sacrilege at Nizampur gurdwara and purportedly appealed Sikh organisations to assemble at the gurudwara and punish this “dusht” (bad element) “as per our religion”.

In another video clip, the granthi purportedly said although the man was not able to reach where Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib is done and where the Five Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib were kept, when he was able to enter the adjoining room, he could well have gone inside and committed sacrilege. —ENS