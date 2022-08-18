scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Punjab: Prisoner alleges jail administration wrote ‘gangster’ on his back, court orders medical

Tarsem Singh took off his shirt and showed the word written on his upper back when he was presented at the district and sessions court in Kapurthala Wednesday.

Tarsem Singh also alleged that plans were being made to kill him in the jail itself. (Representational image)

A prisoner in Punjab’s Ferozepur alleged Wednesday that the jail administration had written ‘gangster’ in Punjabi on his back with a hot iron rod. Tarsem Singh took off his shirt and showed the word written on his upper back when he was presented at the district and sessions court in Kapurthala.

District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar ordered the police to conduct Tarsem Singh’s medical and submit the report by August 20.

Preliminary investigation revealed that ‘gangster’ was written on his back with a hot iron rod.

Senior medical officer (SMO) of Kapurthala civil hospital Dr Sandeep Dhawan said that after the court’s order, the medical examination of Tarsem Singh was conducted. “Preliminary investigation revealed that ‘gangster’ was written on his back with a hot iron rod… I will prepare his medical examination report by the due date and present it in the honourable court,” he said.

Tarsem Singh also alleged that plans were being made to kill him in the jail itself. The jail administration, however, claimed that the prisoner was making false allegations.

Deputy inspector general of police (Ferozepur range), Tejinder Singh said that one of the prisoner’s companions had written ‘gangster’ on his back on August 10.

“No jail officer or jail staff has written with a hot rod on the back of the gangster. The prisoner had already accepted his mistake of lying and apologised. He was treated at the civil hospital in Ferozepur by the jail administration after the incident came to notice. But Tarsem has again made false allegations against the jail administration in the Kapurthala court,” said the DIG.

Tarsem Singh’s father also accused the police and jail administration of torturing him. The father said that those who can write gangster on his son’s back with a hot iron rod can also get him murdered. He claimed that his son had no connection with any gangster. “Police inspector Inderjeet, who was lodged in the jail, had framed false cases against him,” said the father.

Tarsem Singh allegedly belongs to the gang of Amritsar-based gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. He is in jail for the crime of planning dacoity while working for Bhagwanpuria. He was presented in the court in connection with a case registered at a police station in Dhilwan in 2017.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:06:03 pm
BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

