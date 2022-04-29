Punjab power crisis: Farmers’ union protests outside minister’s house, AAP blames Centre

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) in Punjab protested outside the residence of state power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar on Friday against the power cuts in the state, even as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried to shift the blame to the Union government.

KMSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers were facing big losses due to the shortage of power in Punjab. Rural and urban areas in the state have been facing power cuts due to a shortage of coal and technical snags at power plants.

“The crop for the fodder of animals has been destroyed as there was no power to irrigate it. We have no power to sow saplings for the upcoming paddy crop. Life in the villages is deeply disturbed and it is affecting the economy of rural Punjab. The AAP government is now blaming opposition parties for the power cuts, but such allegations are of no use to farmers who are facing losses. We are afraid as to what will happen when the paddy sowing season actually begins in June if things remain the same,” said Pandher.

The activists first gathered at the Golden Gate before marching to the minister’s residence in New Amritsar locality and staging a dharna there. The police tightened security in the city in the wake of the protest. The minister had on Thursday assured the people that the power situation will improve in the coming days.

Releasing a statement on Friday, the AAP accused the BJP-led Union government for the crisis. “It is the mismanagement of coal by the Union government that 16 out of 29 states are in the dark due to the power shortage. The whole country is facing a crisis due to the bad intentions of the Union government,” the statement said.