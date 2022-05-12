Amid shake up in Punjab politics, bitter Akali rivals forge rare accord for Sikh prisoners

A Sikh panthic convention in the holy city of Amritsar Wednesday brought three rival Akali Dal groups – Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) – on the same stage to seek release of Sikh prisoners.

Amid a shake up in Punjab politics, the significant development took shape after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh recently asked the SGPC to call a meeting of Sikh bodies on the issue.

On Wednesday, staunch rivals SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, SAD (Amritsar)’s Simranjit Singh Mann and Paramjit Sarna of SAD (Delhi) were seen sitting together inside the Teja Singh Samudari Hall at the SGPC headquarters.

While Mann’s party is known for its pro-Khalistan agenda, Sarna has steadfast in his political opposition to the Badals.

In 2015 when Badals were at the helm in Punjab, Mann’s party had played a key role in organising Sarbat Khalsa to appoint Dhian Singh Mand as a parallel acting Akal Takht Jathedar. Mand before that was member of SAD (Amritsar).

Wednesday’s meeting, presided by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, was also attended by other Sikh leaders opposed to the Badal family like Baljit Singh Dadduwal and Manjit Singh GK.

During his address, Mann urged the SGPC to once again endorse the resolution on Khalistan passed by it in 1946.

Sukhbir later said: “Today, I touched feet of Mann sahib. I respect him a lot. Irrespective the mutual political differences, we all give due respect to his seniority, sacrifice and struggle.”

In a tweet, Sukhbir called the meeting “historic”. He wrote: “It’s a historic day today when the Khalsa Panth responded in one voice to the call given by religious Parliament of Sikhs – the SGPC, on the direction of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, for the common cause of release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh Prisoners).”

“These Bandi Singhs have been languishing in jails far beyond their sentenced term. They are there not because of anything they do for personal gain but out of pure religious sentiments. With the blessings of great Guru Sahiban, Khalsa Panth today showed complete unity in the struggle for their release. As a humble Sikh & mukh sevadar of @Akali_Dal_ I feel grateful to all Sikh leaders who made today’s historic #PanthicConvention a reality,” added Sukhbir.

Other leaders who attended the meeting included Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, head of Dal Baba Bidhi, Chand Baba Avtar Singh, DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka, Baba Naurang Singh from Tarna Dal, Baba Manmohan Singh Barn from Buddha Dal, Sarabjit Singh Chhina from Chief Khalsa Diwan, Balwant Singh Rajoana’s sister Bibi Kamaldeep Kaur and Bhai Jung Singh from Bandi Singh Rihai Morcha.

The meeting decided to make efforts for the united struggle to seek the release of Sikhs prisoners.

A resolution was passed to set up a joint committee for the cause, adding that it will be authorised to make the next plan of action. Political parties were asked to get their elected members to lobby for release of Sikh prisoners.