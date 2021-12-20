Punjab police SIT still don’t know why Lakhbir went to Singhu

The Punjab Police SIT has failed to unravel the mystery of how and why Lakhbir Tittu reached the Singhu border, where he was murdered under allegations of sacrilege.

While the Akal Takht and other Sikh bodies feel police have often failed to bring sacrilege cases to conclusive ends, the department’s performance in high-profile cases such as Lakhbir’s murder at Singhu border has amplified the claims of poor investigation.

From Cheema Kalan village in district Tarn Taran, Lakhbir was booked for sacrilege after he was killed at Singhu border at the place of farm agitation on October 15. After his death, both Lakhbir’s family and Sikh bodies had alleged conspiracy behind his presence at Singhu.

Three top police officials — Additional Director General of Police (Bureau of Investigation) Varinder Kumar, Ferozepur Range DIG Inderbir Singh and the Tarn Taran SSP Harvinder Singh Virk — have been investigating the case and still there is no clue. Punjab government had formed SIT “for a thorough and expeditious enquiry into the matter.”

“So far we don’t know how he reached Singhu — if he went alone or somebody took him there,” said Virk.

BJP and some Dalit bodies have been alleging that Lakhbir was killed due to his caste though all the four accused arrested for his murder are also from Dalit community.