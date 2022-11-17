Punjab Police catching the small fry, going slow on big fish: Rights activist

A human rights activist has questioned the intent of Punjab Police after the cops were seen raiding houses of the small fry on Tuesday, while going slow on a big fish probe.

While Punjab Police officers have been raiding houses of the under-privileged without a warrant across the state, a Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe into the role of its DIG-level official in a high-profile NDPS case is moving at a snail’s pace.

On July 6, Punjab Police had arrested Faridkot DSP Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a drug supplier for not naming the latter in an FIR registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Tarn Taran. Lakhvir Singh is still in jail.

The DSP’s arrest came after the Tarn Taran police had nabbed a drug supplier, identified as Pishora Singh, from near a petrol pump adjacent to Patti Morh and recovered 250 grams of opium and Rs 1 lakh in drug money from his possession. This arrest exposed the alleged nexus of the DSP with the drug smuggler.

Punjab Police VB Amritsar office is probing the role of former Ferozpur DIG Inderbir Singh in an FIR registered against his reader inspector Barjinder Singh and others for taking a bribe of Rs 23 lakh from an assistant sub-inspector for not implicating him in a drugs smuggling case.

At present, Inderbir Singh is posted as DIG, administration, PPA, Jalandhar Cantt.

The VB had questioned DIG Inderbir Singh in this case. SSP vigilance Amritsar Varinder Singh said that Inderbir is neither nominated nor dropped off the radar yet.

“Our investigation is on. Inderbir Singh has not been nominated yet. SIT is still investigating,” Varinder Singh told the Indian Express.

RTI and human rights activist Harmilap Grewal said, “Punjab Police is not showing any eagerness in the case against Inderbir Singh. If he is guilty then he should be booked. Otherwise, he should be given a clean chit. But pending investigation in this high-profile NDPS case is casting doubt on the image and intent of Punjab Police. Besides Punjab Police has not only breached the privacy but also hurt the image of hundreds of families who were raided as the videos of such raids were played on TV channels. What kind of policing is this? If Punjab Police is serious about solving drugs smuggling cases then it should put NDPS cases against Punjab Police officials on fast-track.”

Police teams conducted searches at 250 places across the state on Tuesday and apprehended 98 people, including three proclaimed offenders, involved in different crimes. A total of 97 FIRs were registered in this connection.

Despite such large-scale raids, police could recover only 1 kg heroin.

Other recoveries included Rs 10.91 lakh drug money, 158 litres of illicit liquor, 660 kg ‘lahan’, 103 kg poppy husk, 19 kg ‘bhang’ and 10,460 intoxicant tablets.

“Police can conduct such raids based on secret information. We don’t need warrants for the same. The raided houses were mostly that of history-sheeters and accused,” said an SSP-level officer.