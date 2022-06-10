Bathinda: Another weapon missing from same police station; cops launch probe, finally

Bathinda police are training their guns on the “weapons missing case”, finally, after one more weapon that has gone missing from police custody came to the fore.

The Indian Express had reported about two such cases on June 5. Now, in the third case, a weapon of an international student has gone missing from police custody.

Master Bhajan Singh of Jalal village said, “My son had gone to Canada for studies in 2020. But before leaving India, he had surrendered his weapon to the police station at Dayalpura. He then decided to sell his weapon and gave the power of attorney to me. I gave an application for getting back the weapon from police custody in March 2022. But they told me that the weapon couldn’t be found and asked me to come back after 10 days. But the weapon is still missing and I am afraid that we could be in trouble if it falls into the wrong hands.”

Bhajan Singh had filed a complaint with SSP Bathinda.

When contacted, SSP Bathinda said that he was out of town and a probe has already been launched into the cases of missing weapons.

Altogether, three weapons have gone missing from the custody at police station in Dayalpura.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The first such case came to light when one of the weapons that was supposed to be in police custody was recovered from a drug smuggler recently. However, the other two weapons are still missing and the police are clueless about it.

On May 27, CIA Bathinda had arrested one Ritik Khanna with banned drugs along with Rs 32,000 drug money and booked him under NDPS Act and Arms Act. A .32 bore pistol number RP 217609 GSF-IN-2016 was also recovered from Khanna during the arrest made under jurisdiction of City Rampura police station.

When police probed further, it was found that the weapon recovered from Khanna belonged to one Pritam Singh of Bhagta Bhai Ka which he had surrendered at police station in Dayalpura.

Although the pistol surrendered by Pritam Singh was recovered from Khanna, police are yet to ascertain how it all happened.

In another such case, a weapon of Gurjit Singh of Kotha Guru Ka village was submitted to the same police station in Dayalpura after his death. His son Manjinder Singh later approached the police station to get back the weapon of his father.

“I was handed over a weapon in a box. I opened the box after returning home. But to my surprise, the weapon in the box was not the pistol submitted by us. We want police to find our weapon and hand it over to us,” said Manjinder Singh.