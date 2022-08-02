Punjab: Mob storms into police check post, frees ‘drug smuggler’

A large group of people, including women, stormed into the Chavinda Devi police check post in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Amritsar Rural police, on Monday night, allegedly attacked the four policemen on duty, and freed a ‘drug smuggler’ from police custody.

The accused allegedly claimed that Akashdeep Singh, who was caught with 9 grams of heroin and was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was not a smuggler but an addict.

The Chavinda Devi police check post comes under Kathunangal police station of Majitha town. Majitha Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manmohan Singh said that the police are identifying those who freed Akashdeep. “The case is being investigated. Action will also be taken against those who freed Akashdeep,” the DSP said.

The mob allegedly entered the police check post at night and initially started arguing with the police that Akashdeep was not a smuggler. Later, they allegedly beat four policemen, and took Akashdeep away.