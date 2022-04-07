Punjab: MLAs watch movie on Sikh history at special screening

The Punjab government on Wednesday arranged screening of the movie titled ‘Supreme Motherhood’ for members of the state Assembly. The movie depicts the life of Mata Sahib Kaur, wife of Guru Gobind Singh, and has been denied a ‘no objection certificate’ by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC).

The makers of the movie had approached the SGPC to get NOC in the last week of March. Soon after, the SGPC formed a sub-committee that watched the movie, declined to issue NOC.

The committee had raised seven objections to movie. It told the makers that Akal Takht directives are against making any movie on Sikh Gurus, adding that some incidents were not factually depicted in the film. Committee members also said that the direction of movie was also very poor.

Movies on Sikh history has always created controversies. The SGPC had faced criticism after it had bought rights of the movie ‘Char Sahibzade’ based on the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Since then, SGPC has shied away from giving a green signal to any movie. The Akal Takht had even excommunicated director

Harinder Singh Sikka for making a movie on the life of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

SGPC, however, didn’t issue any official statement after the Punjab government decided to screen the movie for its MLAs.