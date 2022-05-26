Mann government should not scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights, says NGO

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has expressed concern over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s directive to the state civil aviation department to approach the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to start direct international flights from Mohali International Airport to destinations including Canada, the US and the UK.

“This advisory seems to be a hidden conspiracy to scuttle the recent move in Canada to start Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver direct flights,” the AVM said, alleging that the government was ignoring the development of Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji International Airport at Amritsar.

According to AVM, Canadian citizen Mohit Dhanju had filed a petition in the Canadian Parliament to commence Amritsar-Canada direct flights and the petition had gained more than 20,000 favourable responses. Canadian parliament members Rubi Sahota and Brad Vis had favoured beginning Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver direct flights, AVM said.

“A few days ago, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Canada and met his Canadian counterpart Omar Alghabra. They discussed starting Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver direct flights,” the AVM pointed out. The NGO said that in the backdrop of “such a favourable situation”, Mann’s move would work against the prospects of the Amritsar airport.

Manmohan Singh Brar, patron of the Amritsar Vikas Manch, cited a long list of positives that he said work in favour of Amritsar airport – a 12,000 feet long runway, a CAT 3-B instrument landing system, its massive size (over 1,200 acres of land), Sri Harmandir Sahib etc.

“The chief minister must keep the historical, religious, cultural and political importance of Amritsar in mind and should extend all support to the Amritsar airport, instead of supporting Mohali airport, which is not viable for a large number of international flights,” said Brar, requesting MLAs and ministers of the Majha and Doaba region to persuade Mann to work for the development of Amritsar airport.