Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Punjab: Man found dead after attack over ‘consuming tobacco’ near Golden Temple

Police have arrested a hotel waiter who worked nearby and are on the lookout for the other two attackers.

A 35-year-old was hacked to death by 2 nihangs in near Golden Temple in Amritsar in the morning over allegedly smoking outside a hotel. (Screengrab)

A man’s body was found hours after he was attacked by three people allegedly for consuming tobacco near the Golden Temple at Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday night.

CCTV footage shows two people attacking Harmanjit Singh him with a sword after he argues with them. A third man, Ramanjit Singh, then joins the attackers and overpowers Harmanjit as the latter falls on the ground.

His body was recovered on Thursday morning.

Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said they had arrested Ramanjit and were searching for the other two attackers.

“He worked as a waiter at the hotel where the fight took place. He said he had joined the fight spontaneously and did not know the two men who first attacked Harmanjit.

“The incident was reported between 12 and 12.30 on Wednesday night near Hotel Royal near Kadiyaliwala Bazar. Two persons objected to one Harmanjit Singh of Chatiwind village coming to the area drunk and consuming tobacco. One more person got involved in the fight,” said the police commissioner, adding that no one helped Harmanjit or called police immediately.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:49:00 pm
