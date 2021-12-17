Just like Mamta Bannerjee, we will defeat BJP, Congress and AAP: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday said that his is the only party of Punjabis that would defeat all the three governments it was pitted against, be it the BJP-led Central government, AAP-led Delhi government or the Congress-led Punjab government.

“Punjabis will not let outsiders govern them and will repose trust in the SAD which represents regional aspirations. Just like Mamta Bannerjee was successful in West Bengal, we will also defeat all the three forces pitted against us to emerge victorious in 2022,” said Badal after addressing a gathering of the Hindu community in favour of party candidate Raj Kumar Gupta at Sujanpur.

Sukhbir said, “The empty chairs at events being presided over by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were a testament to the popularity of both Channi and the Congress party. The countdown of the Congress has started. There is frustration due to which you are witnessing infighting in the party. This will lead to self-destruction of the Congress party in the coming days.”

The SAD president said, “I ask AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to tell Punjabis why he had filed an affidavit in the SC to close down four thermal plants situated in Punjab. AAP government had similarly filed affidavits demanding criminal cases be registered against farmers of Punjab for burning stubble residue. Kejriwal also stands for handing over the river waters of Punjab to Haryana and Delhi.” The SAD president said that he was committed to following the core philosophy of maintaining peace and communal harmony as well as brotherhood between all sections of society as was done by Parkash Singh Badal during his five stints as Chief Minister. He alleged that during the last five years of the Congress rule, the party had created divisions in society which had destroyed the social fabric.