Saturday, May 28, 2022
Punjab govt seeks to restore security cover after taking it back, Akal Takht Jathedar declines

Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had six personnel deployed with him. Three were called back after the order. Singh came to know about it on Saturday morning.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
May 28, 2022 2:05:09 pm
Giani Harpreet Singh. (Express photo by Vandita Mishra)

After stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of VIPs, the Punjab government Saturday restored the same for Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh but the latter denied to take it back. The step was taken after a Punjab Police order which withdrew security covers of 424 VIPs across the state.

Singh had six personnel deployed with him. Three were called back after the order. Singh came to know about it on Saturday morning. “After the controversy, the Punjab government decided to restore the security of the Akal Takht Jathedar. However, the Jathedar is adamant on his decision and will not take the security back,” said an official of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC).

Earlier, Singh had said, “It has happened for the best. I don’t need the security. Sikh youths and the Khalsa panth is enough for my security. I have asked officials to send back all the security personnel.”

Soon after Singh’s announcement, the SGPC had decided to deploy its task force men for the protection of the Jathedar. The task force looks after the security of the SGPC gurudwaras.

The security of Jathedar became an issue also because it came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticised Ginai Harpreet Singh’s appeal made to Sikhs to own licensed weapons.

Six personnel, three from Bathinda Police, and three from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) were deployed by the Punjab government for the security of Akal Takht Jathedar.

