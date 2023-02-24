Punjab govt gives in to radical leader, his aide being freed after clash

In scenes not witnessed in Punjab in recent years, hundreds of supporters of radical leader Amritpal Singh, including several carrying swords and guns, clashed with police and stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar Thursday.

They camped there until police “assured” Amritpal and his supporters that his associate Lovepreet Singh Tufan, arrested on charges that included kidnapping, would be released Friday.

Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh

Amritpal, the 29-year-old who is a Khalistan sympathiser, returned from Dubai last year and became head of the outfit Waris Punjab De following the death of its founder, the actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal was also an accused in the same case along with 25 others. The case was registered on the complaint of one Varinder Singh who alleged he was kidnapped and beaten soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda.

(A PTI report said Amritpal reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, saying he would meet the same fate as that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.)

At the police station, Amritpal told reporters he had issued an “ultimatum” for Lovepreet’s release.

“Some papers wrote Amritpal is desperate, he is isolated… see how the devout have supported me,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, after Amritpal’s supporters broke through barricades and clashed with police – at least six police personnel including an officer were injured – top officers including Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskarn Singh and SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh reached the police station and held direct negotiations with Amritpal.

Police later announced Lovepreet would be discharged from the case and legal steps would be taken for his release.

“During our meeting, we have come across evidence that Lovepreet Singh was not involved in the incident (for which he had been arrested). He will be discharged. The meeting took place in a good environment,” SSP Singh said.

Advertisement

“An SIT will be formed to investigate the case,” he said.

Police tried to stop Amritpal’s supporters at the entry points of Amritsar – this led to a huge traffic jam on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway at the Beas river bridge. Despite the barricades and police bandobast, Amritpal managed to reach Ajnala in a Mercedes with an open roof. Many of his supporters were carrying traditional weapons, and a few had guns.

PTI adds: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the Ajnala incident was more than a law and order collapse.

“This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” he said.

The BJP MP pointed out that the incident has serious security implications for the state and the country and warned there was a particular pattern in these incidents, which does not bode well for national security.

Advertisement

“Particularly when Pakistan is there to encourage and exploit such a situation,” he said, as he questioned the competence of the state government in dealing with such a situation.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too condemned the incident in Ajnala.

Advertisement

“Nip the evil in the bud,” Warring said in a statement.

People of Punjab had not elected the Aam Aadmi Party government to push Punjab back to the dark days of violence, he said.

Advertisement

“What we are seeing today is reminiscent of the past which every Punjabi is scared of,” he said and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take firm action.