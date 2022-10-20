Punjab: Family claims woman ‘sold and raped’ in Oman’, police made them ‘reach compromise’ with traffickers

The family of a woman from Punjab’s Muktsar has alleged she was trafficked and raped repeatedly in Oman and that the police refused to lodge a complaint against the travel agents who sent her there.

A mother of three children, the woman is married to a daily wage worker. Her husband told The Indian Express she had planned to go to the Gulf and work as a house help to support her family financially. She got in touch with travel agents in Patti of Tarn Taran, who promised her a job in one of the Gulf countries, he added

She took a flight to Sharjah on September 16 and on reaching there she was received by some agents and was kept in an isolated place, said the husband. She managed to contact her family and informed them that she had been repeatedly raped and beaten by some men. Later, she told them she has been sold by the Tarn Taran travel agents, Resham Singh and Kamaljit Kaur, to those in Dubai.

Her family said they approached the police in Patti to file a complaint against the travel agents on September 21. However, according to the family, the police made them reach a compromise with the travel agents. Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office bearers from Patti, Lakbir Sarabjit Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, signed the agreement, which was an affidavit by the husband to take back the complaint against the agents, as witnesses.

Later, the woman’s family got in touch with the legal cell of the AAP. A member of the AAP’s legal cell, Gurbhej Singh, approached the Muktsar police and a case was registered against the accused. Resham Singh and Kamaljit Kaur were booked under sections 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012, at the Kanranwala police station on October 7. Kaur was arrested the next day.

She applied for bail in a Muktsar court and presented the copy of the compromise reached with the woman’s family in presence of the police at Patti. However, the court rejected her bail. “From the perusal of the police file and the FIR, it reveals that the FIR has been registered against the accused for having committed the offences punishable under sections 420, 506 IPC and 13 Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act 2012. The gravity of the offences against the accused is of serious nature. So, I deem it not a proper stage for releasing the accused on bail. So, keeping in view the gravity of the offence, the present application of the accused stands dismissed. The papers of bail application be attached with the remand papers,” said the court while rejecting Kaur’s bail.

The husband told The Indian Express, “The police wasted two weeks. If the Tarn Taran police had guided us instead of forcing us to reach compromise with the accused, then my wife would have been back with us. We don’t know what the travel agents have told the handlers in Oman in these two weeks as they had no fear of the law and police and it has created difficulties for us to trace her now. We have had no contact with her for the last five days now”.

After he requested Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal for help, the lawmaker wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs after which the Indian embassy in Oman came into action.

The MEA wrote back to Seechewal saying, “This is to inform you that after many WhatsApp messages, the victim replied on October 11 by sharing her location details only. She is unable to share her sponsors’ details. The location is Al Ashqara which is a remote area at a distance of about 350 km from Muscat. Fortunately, the attachments had a copy of her passport. The embassy has shared this copy with Immigration Authorities for locating her sponsor’s details in order to resolve the matter amicably followed by her repatriation.”