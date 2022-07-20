Punjab: DSP, inspector booked for bribing ASI

The Punjab police have booked Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhbir Singh and Inspector Barjinder Singh for bribing an assistant sub-inspector for not implicating him in a drugs case, allegedly at the behest of then Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ferozepur range Inderbir Singh.

DIG Inderbir, who was transferred from Ferozepur range to Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, recently, denied the charges. “There is no truth in such allegations,” he said. Senior Tarn Taran police officials, however, said that the DIG’s role was being looked into.

While DSP Lakhbir is already in custody of Punjab police for allegedly taking bribes from an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, Barjinder was a reader posted with DIG Inderbir.

According to an FIR registered at City Patti police station in Tarn Taran district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh from Police Lines in Tarn Taran district alleged that on December 11, 2021, he received a call from Barjinder saying that DIG Inderbir had summoned him. ASI Baljinder was posted as in charge of the crime investigation agency at Patti then.

The FIR says that Baljinder informed his seniors at Tarn Taran and went along with ASI Rashpal Singh. Inspector Barjinder allegedly accompanied Baljinder to the office of the crime investigation agency staff at Ferozepur where officials conducted a drug test on Baljinder and allegedly detained him. Barjinder and the crime investigation agency Ferozepur in-charge Jagdish Kumar allegedly told Baljinder that they were acting on the orders of the DIG.

Meanwhile, ASI Rashpal allegedly suggested that Baljinder contact DSP Lakhbir, his relative. Rashpal stayed with Baljinder at the crime investigation agency office in Ferozepur on the night of December 11, 2021.

Later, Rashpal allegedly told Baljinder that DSP Lakhbir had demanded Rs 35 lakh for his release. The FIR says that DSP Lakhbir threatened Baljinder that DIG Inderbir would implicate him in an NDPS case if he refused to pay the bribe. After a deal was allegedly sealed for Rs 25 lakh, Baljinder was released on December 12, 2021.

A day later, on December 13, Baljinder allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh as bribe to DSP Lakhbir after withdrawing money from his bank. According to the FIR, Baljinder sought more time to pay the rest of the money and paid Rs 13 lakh later, with Rs 2 lakh still pending.

In the FIR, Baljinder alleged that DSP Lakhbir and Inspector Barjinder used their official positions to threaten him and took bribes. A case was subsequently registered against Lakhbir and Barjinder under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 342, 388, 389 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code.