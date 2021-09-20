Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Sikh leader in Congress government

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa comes from a dyed-in-the-wool Congress family. His father Santokh Singh Randhawa was a senior Congress leader and minister who was Punjab Congress chief twice. During Operation Blue Star in June 1984, he was among the handful of leaders in Punjab who stood by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, however, is known as a man with his own politics. He was first elected from the Fatehgarh Churian Assembly constituency in 2002. He won from Dera Baba Nanak, a constituency in Majha touching the India-Pakistan border, twice in 2012 and 2017.

Randhawa, who was the Jails and Cooperation Minister under the Amarinder Singh government, is considered a strong Panthic leader in the Congress party despite the baggage of 1984. He used to speak openly on Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Akal Takht affairs and other Sikh issues.

Randhawa once stood with Amarinder Singh

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stood with ousted chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh when Partap Singh Bajwa was Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. Bajwa was also from Majha and Randhawa had many reasons to prefer Captain Amarinder Singh over Bajwa. He played an important role in not only getting Bajwa ousted from the PPCC post but also in making Congress party sweep Majha in the 2017 assembly elections.

Direct fight with Majithia

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is among the few Congress leaders in Majha who openly spoke against former Cabinet minister and powerful Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia during the Akali-BJP government.

Captain Amarinder Singh was accused of going soft on Bikram Singh Majithia after forming the government in 2017. It was one of the allegations against Amarinder Singh, which created differences between him and Randhawa.

Meanwhile, Bikram Singh Majithia continued to target Randhawa for one reason or the other. Randhawa played a leading role in making 33 Congress MLAs write a letter to Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against Bikram Singh Majithia. Unlike other MLAs, he never compromised with Amarinder over allegations against Majithia.

Important role in dealing with Bargari Morcha

In 2018, religious organisations set up a morcha at Bargari shrine, where torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found on October 12, 2015. The morcha carried on for months and posed a big political challenge for the Amarinder Singh government in 2018 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, appointed by Sarbat Khalsa, led the dharna, demanding action in sacrilege cases.

The protesters were not ready to end the dharna even after the Punjab government formed SITs to probe the related cases based on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report. Randhawa was among one of the ministers, who negotiated with Dhian Singh Mand and got him to lift the morcha.

In Sidhu’s camp against Captain

Randhawa openly expressed his anger at the alleged inaction of his own government on various issues, including sacrilege cases. While Navjot Singh Sidhu remained mostly silent after the 2019 parliamentary elections, Randhawa held the fort against Captain Amarinder Singh while risking his own position in the Punjab cabinet.

It is interesting that both Captain and Sidhu stood in the way of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa becoming the chief minister and forced the Congress High Command to settle on the name of Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday.