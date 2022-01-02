Punjab: Congress’ Lalli Majithia joins AAP

Two days after resigning from the post of PUNGRAIN chairman, Congress leader Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar on Saturday. Soon after inducting Lali Majithia, who is known for his political rivalry against former SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal taunted the state’s Congress government for lacking courage to arrest the former Akali minister.

Lalli Majithia had thrice contested against former Bikram Singh Majithia, but lost. He had remained isolated in Congress even after the formation of party’s government in 2017.

AAP’s Punjab affair incharge Raghav Chadda said, “We are hopeful that Lalli Majithia will win the Majitha Assembly constituency for AAP.”

The new AAP inductee said that he was upset over the alleged shelter being provided to Bikram Singh Majithia by the Congress government in state.

“I worked in Congress for 44 years. I was defeated in fixed match against Majithia. I was hurt with the Congress as it failed in solving issues like drug smuggling and sacrilege. I don’t understand why Bikram Singh Majithia hasn’t been arrested yet ? Where has he hidden ?,” asked Lalli Majithia.

Kejriwal taunts Cong

Kejriwal also alleged that that there was intentional delay in the arrest of Bikram Singh Majithia.

“They took five years to launch FIR against Majithia. But now they are not daring to arrest Majithia. Anticipatory bail of Majithia is rejected, Still he hasn’t been arrested yet,” said Kejriwal during a press conference in Amritsar. After the Mohali court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, Majithia had moved the high court.

Who is Lalli Majithia?

Lalli had unsuccessfully contested against Bikram Singh Majithia on Congress ticket in 2007 and 2017. He contested as Independent candidate in 2012. He remained low profile after his defeat in 2017.

He was suddenly made chairman PUNGRAIN in June earlier this year at the time then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was facing allegations of going soft against Majithia.