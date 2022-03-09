Punjab Cong MP urges all CM candidates to curb drug menace

With just a day left for the announcement of the Assembly poll results in the state, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Aujla has put forth a request for all CM candidates, including his party colleague and incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Tagging Channi, Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir Badal, Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Dindsa in a tweet on Tuesday, Aujla asked them to ensure appointment of honest officers to curb drug smuggling in the state. With the tweet, Aujla also attached a letter written to Punjab DGP on February 22, in which he had levelled serious allegations of police failure in stopping drug smuggling in state.

His tweet read, “My best wishes to all for election results. The holy city of Amritsar is expecting a lot more from Punjab government this time. As the tradition goes, every new CM of Punjab pays obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib Amritsar before assuming charge of office. The intent of the government will be evident from the appointment of the state & district heads of the police.”

He also warned, “There is no scarcity of able and committed officers. Officers with will and wit to uproot drug, spurious liquor and sattabazi must be appointed if the upcoming CM doesn’t want to see me protesting outside @PunjabPoliceInd headquarters on International Day against Drug Abuse 2022.”

Earlier too, Aujla had targetted Punjab police on drug smuggling and had even countered the Congress party line while justifying more powers to Border Security Force in Punjab. Aujla had said that the Center finds excuses to extend the jurisdiction of BSF in the state because Punjab police allegedly failed in dealing with drug menace.

In his letter to Punjab DGP, he had said, “I write to you not just as the elected MP but also as a resident of the holiest of the holy cities of Sikhs which attracts lakhs of pilgrims every day. It is unfortunate that the people of the state who were once known for their intellect and valour are now termed as drug addicts at international forums.”