Will promote communal harmony in Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Newly appointed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who spent around two hours inside the Golden Temple Wednesday morning, said that his government will promote communal harmony in the state and that every religion and caste will be respected.

“Today I have come for blessings of Guru. I will say only one thing that Raj Dharam de anusar chaluga. State will be run by taking guidance from religion. Every religion will be respected. Every caste will be respected. Mutual respect and love in state will be promoted and maintained. Religion will be victorious. Also Justice will be delivered in sacrliege cases,” Channi said.

It was Channi’s first visit to Golden Temple after taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

Deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni were also present along with Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Other Congress MLAs and leaders were also present at Golden Temple.

Channi reached Golden Temple at around 4:45 and was there till 7 am. He also participated in the morning ceremony at Golden Temple to install Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple.

The Punjab CM will also go to Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple later in the day.

Addressing media after coming out of Golden Temple, Channi started with a Sikh poem, “Jandhe Bunge Jugo Jug Attal. Dharam ka Jaikar. Jaikars sda Gajat Rahe. Panth Sada Badat rahe. Julte nishan rahe panth maharaj ke.”

The poem roughly means: “The symbols and flags of Panth are eternal. Victory should be of religion. Victory slogans should always remain raising. Panth should always progress. Symbols and flags of Panth should remain flying high.”

Sidhu also quoted a Sikh poem, “Raj Bina Nahin Dharam Chale Hain, Dharam Bina Sab Dalle Malle Hain”.

“Politics had went away from real issues. Our chief minister will bring politics back on real issues. If we can’t solve issues related to people then we are not real Sikhs. Because religion is to give food to hungry, making crying people laugh and provide shelter to those who have none. It is the religion,” Sidhu added.

Praising Channi, Sidhu said, “I am really happy with my two days experience with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He is so humble and intelligent. What I have experienced with him, never felt in my 17 years long political life.”

“I have felt for first time that Congress can serve the people without any fear. We will honour the merit and dharam di Jaikar hovegi. Truth will be victorious and every worker of Congress will fight for truth. Then there will be justice in the court of people. God live in people. Creation lives in its creation. I congratulate CM Channi that he serves truth.”