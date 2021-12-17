Punjab CM announces setting up of chair at university level for study of Bible

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Thursday said Christian community would be given due representation in the state government boards and announced setting up of a chair at university level for the study of the Bible.

Channi made this announcement during a state-level function to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ at Gurdaspur.

Interestingly, the CM had reached the venue for the function at 12 noon. But he had to make some last- minute changes as chairs were mostly vacant. He decided to go for checking of a government school and returned when some more chairs were filled with visitors. Still the gathering was not sizeable when the CM delivered speech.

Speaking on the issues raised by the Christian community, Channi said that the problem of graveyards would be resolved in the districts where the community has a presence. “The land for graveyards would be provided where it is not available but the community has a sizeable presence there,” he said, adding that a community hall would be constructed in each district in order to enable the community to hold functions there.