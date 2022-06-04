At Sidhu Moosewala’s home, CM Bhagwant Mann: killers will be behind bars soon

Five days after Sidhu Moosewala was killed in cold blood, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday visited his residence and assured the slain singer’s family that his killers would soon be behind bars and slammed those “playing politics” over the death.

Mann spent about an hour with Moosewala’s family at their village Moosa in Mansa district, condoling the death of the singer[politician who was killed on May 29 in a hail of bullets fired by unidentified assailants. The killing had come a day after the Mann-led government pruned the security provided to the singer and over 400 other VIPs and made the list of protectees public.

“Police has got vital clues regarding the murder and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mann assured the family.

The CM said he has already asked the state police chief to speed up the investigation. A judicial probe by a sitting high court judge has been ordered, following the family’s demand, he recalled.

The state police has so far arrested one person who, it claimed, had arranged the vehicles that the assailants had used to tail Moosewala’s car.

DGP VK Bhawra had earlier termed the incident as “a case of an inter-gang rivalry.” He had later added that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

Mann, while assuring the slain singer’s family that his government was with them in this hour of crisis, said that Moosewala a multi-talented artiste blessed with a mesmerising voice and that his untimely death has dealt a major blow to the music industry and millions of fans.

Stating that he accorded top priority to ‘Punjabiyat’ and ‘Insaniyat’ (humanity), Mann hit out at the political opponent for “shamelessly playing politics” over the killing.

“Whosoever wants do siyasat (politics) should be ashamed. Some people are shamelessly doing politics over the tragic killing of the young singer, which is unwarranted and undesirable,” said Mann.

He said people who were criticising the iconic singer on various issues are now “shamelessly shedding crocodile tears” for cheap publicity. Mann said people of Punjab are aware of their “dubious track record” and will not be misled. Earlier, ahead of Mann’s visit there were protests over the heavy security at the village as it affected the routine movement of villagers.

Controversy erupted as police had turned Moosa into a fortress and all the movement inside the village was put to halt. It angered the villagers who started a protest and raised slogans against Punjab government and the CM. AAP’s Sardulgarh MLA, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, had to face the protests as he reached the village. Banawali, who was supposed to accompany CM during the visit, had to return from near Moosewala’s residence.

“I apologise for the mistake by the administration,” the told the villagers, who had also stopped Mansa SSP Gurav Toora from entering into the house of Moosewala. “I respect you but you must go back today,” one of the villager told the MLA. “The government failed to provide security to Moosewala. But now they have turned the whole village into fortress,” said Balwant Singh, a local.

Later, the administration gave some relaxation in the security. Mansa Deputy Commissioner too reached Moosa to pacify the villagers. Later, the AAP has accused the Congress of playing “dirty politics” over the murder. Party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that some Congress leaders, including a former MLA and his supporters were creating trouble. “The whole of Punjab is watching them,” he said.

After CM returned from the village, opposition parties uploaded several videos of CM’s security and Mann’s old speeches where he had poked fun at high security provided to Congress and SAD leaders. Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police last Saturday ahead of the “Ghallughara week”, the anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’ in 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex. The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security will be restored on June 7.