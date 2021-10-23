Punjab: Armyman arrested on charges of ‘spying’ for ISI

The State Special Operation Cell Amritsar has arrested a serving Indian Army jawan, Krunal Kumar Baria, from Ferozepur Cantonment in Punjab on charges of leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agents. Baria was allegedly in touch with various ISI agents through social media apps. The arrested jawan is a native of Dhamnod town in Gujarat.

“Taking advantage of his deployment in the IT Cell, he has been passing highly sensitive and classified information about the Army to his Pak-based handlers. In lieu of the information, he has been paid money by Pak agencies. During preliminary investigations, it has come to light that the accused came in touch with a woman Pakistan Intelligence Officer (PIO) called Sidra Khan through Facebook in 2020. After connecting through Facebook and Messenger, they shifted to WhatsApp and other private messaging and calling apps,” the press note read.

A case has been filed under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code. A probe is being conducted to assess the actual amount of damage caused by Baria. “It is also being ascertained if the accused was working alone or he had a team at his disposal. The accused has been formally arrested and will be produced in court for police remand in due course,” the statement further said.